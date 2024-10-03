Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 4,978,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,447,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

