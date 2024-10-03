BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. 57,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

BiomX Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 19.59% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

