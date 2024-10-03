Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03). Approximately 56,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 14,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.29 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.33. The company has a market cap of £950,350.00 and a PE ratio of 5.73.

Gulf Investment Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

