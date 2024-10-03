Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.48. 8,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,888 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

