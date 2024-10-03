KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 1,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 25.49% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

