Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 455 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.95). 248,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 66,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.83. The company has a market cap of £103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

