VR Education (LON:VRE) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.25). 1,190,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

VR Education Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.45.

About VR Education

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

