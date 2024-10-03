Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €1.54 ($1.71) and last traded at €1.50 ($1.67). 86,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.49 ($1.66).

Varta Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.68.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

