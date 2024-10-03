RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 23,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 32,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

