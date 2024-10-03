Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 101,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 96,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial downgraded Amex Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.05 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut Amex Exploration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market cap of C$132.23 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

