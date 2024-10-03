DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €36.96 ($41.07) and last traded at €36.96 ($41.07). Approximately 55,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.82 ($42.02).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.12.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

