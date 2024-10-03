Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.67). 116,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 114,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,140.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. Knights Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

