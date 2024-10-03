Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.30. 18,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 26,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 221,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 120,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

