Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 57,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

