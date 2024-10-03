VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 2,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

