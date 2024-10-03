Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.61). Approximately 5,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 103,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.65).

Loungers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.86.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

