Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.60. 10,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.67% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

