BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Up 15.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) traded up 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.82 and last traded at $74.82. 9,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 849% from the average session volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76.

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

