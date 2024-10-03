Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,456,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,653,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Zomedica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) by 1,585.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

