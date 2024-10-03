Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.04 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.73 ($0.20). Approximately 2,056,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,990,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.
About Schroder UK Public Private Trust
As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.
