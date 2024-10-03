Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 179,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 127,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a market cap of C$24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0837989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

