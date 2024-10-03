Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.51 and last traded at C$22.18. 456,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 652,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.30.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$56,203.06. In related news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total transaction of C$51,454.02. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$56,203.06. Insiders have sold a total of 7,386 shares of company stock worth $123,720 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

