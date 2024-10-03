ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.83 and last traded at $59.25. Approximately 4,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $81.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Pet Care ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.73% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

