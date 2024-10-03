Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.95 and last traded at $65.76. Approximately 33 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

