ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $75.92. 10,345 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $77.07.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

