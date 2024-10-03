Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99. 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.
Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.
