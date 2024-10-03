Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99. 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Ipsos Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

Ipsos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.