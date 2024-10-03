Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (SNYR) Announces October 7th IPO

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (SNYR) expects to raise $20 million in an IPO on the week of October 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at a price of $9.00-$11.00 per share.

In the last year, Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) generated $47.1 million in revenue and $3 million in net income.

Roth Capital Partners served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is a NASDAQ uplisting from the OTC. This is NOT an IPO. We are a provider of consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products. (Incorporated in Nevada) Our current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinicallyÂ testedÂ brain health supplement (this study was performed independently and is not related to any FDA-approvedÂ investigational new drug (IND) application) that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their nutrition and weight management goals. During the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2023, FOCUSfactor represented 87% of our net revenue and Flat Tummy was 13%. During the sixÂ months ended JuneÂ 30, 2024, FOCUSfactor represented 85% of our net revenue and Flat Tummy represented 15%. Our products are sold through some of the nationâ€™s leading club, mass drug, and other retailers such as Costco, Amazon.com, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Target.com, H-E-B, Meijer, and Albertsonâ€™s. Additionally, we have expanded into Canada and the United Kingdom (UK). We built our brand portfolio through strategic acquisitions. We acquired the FOCUSfactor brand in JanuaryÂ 2015 for cash consideration of $6.0Â million, including earnout. In NovemberÂ 2015, we acquired our second marquee brand, Flat Tummy, for AUD 10.0Â million (or approximately $7.0Â million), using a mix of cash and stock. Our capital structure following the acquisitions of our key brands in 2015 has been highly levered, and our focus has been on paying our debt and, as a result, we do not have the resources to grow our business. We have grown our FOCUSfactor brand from 3 SKUs at acquisition to over 34 SKUs, and our Flat Tummy Brand from 1 SKU to 13 SKUs. We use the term SKU, or stock-keepingÂ unit, to refer to a product with a unique UPC (Universal Product Code), which is the barcode used to identify products. Our growth from 2022 to the present was driven by expanded distribution of our FOCUSfactor product line to some of our major retailers, such as Costco, CVS and Walmart, among others. This expansion included SKUs within our FOCUSfactor vision line as well as focus and energy Ready-to-DrinkÂ (RTD). As a result, net revenue for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2023 was $42.8Â million, an increase of $4.4Â million, or 11%, over net revenue for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2022. Net revenue for the sixÂ months ended JuneÂ 30, 2024 was $17.4Â million, a decrease of $1.3Â million, or 7.0% over net revenue for the sixÂ months ended JuneÂ 30, 2023. FOCUSfactor net revenue decreased from $15.1Â million for the six months ended JuneÂ 30, 2023 to $14.8Â million for the sixÂ months ended JuneÂ 30, 2024, which represents a 1.9% decrease. FOCUSfactor net revenue for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2023 was $37.2Â million, a 17.0% increase over FOCUSfactor net revenue for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2022 of $31.8Â million. Following the completion of this offering, although we do not have a specific plan for the use of the net proceeds of this offering, we intend to use the proceeds on initiatives to accelerate the growth of both our FOCUSfactor supplements and FOCUSfactor energy RTD products. Our asset-lightÂ business model, in which we partner with third-partyÂ manufacturers to produce our brand offerings, allows us to scale quickly and profitably while satisfying growing demand. During the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2023, our net revenues, net income (loss) and EBITDA were $42.8Â million, $6.3Â million and $10.8Â million, respectively, as compared to $38.4Â million, $(32.6) million and $(25.8) million for the prior year. The EBITDA improvement in 2023 was due to both the increase in revenue, distribution and non-recurringÂ items in 2022, including a $12.5Â million inventory write-offÂ and a $6.1Â million one-timeÂ NASCAR advertising campaign. At DecemberÂ 31, 2023 we had a working capital deficit of $2.2Â million. For the sixÂ months ended JuneÂ 30, 2024, our net revenues, net income and EBITDA were $17.4Â million, $1.2Â million and $3.5Â million, respectively, representing a decrease of 7.0%, 50%, and 18% over the same period in the prior fiscal year. At JuneÂ 30, 2024 we had a working capital deficit of $3.8Â million. (Note: Synergy CHC Corp. is offering 2.0 million shares at a price range of $9.00 to $11.00 to raise $20.0 million, according to its S-1/A filing dated Sept. 9, 2024.) (Note: Synergy CHC Corp. revived its plans for a NASDAQ uplisting from the OTC Pink Market in an S-1 filing dated Aug. 28, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO, which is estimated to have proceeds of $69.0 million.Â In this filing, Synergy CHC Corp. changed its sole book-runner to Roth Capital Partners from B. Riley Securities, its original sole book-runner.) (Note: Synergy CHC Corp. withdrew its plans for a NASDAQ uplisting in an SEC letter dated Oct. 14, 2022. Synergy CHC filed its S-1 on Oct. 22, 2021, after submitting confidential IPO documents on Aug. 9, 2021.) “.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) was founded in 2010 and has 39 employees. The company is located at 865 Spring Street Westbrook, Maine 04092 and can be reached via phone at (615) 939-9004 or on the web at http://www.synergychc.com/.

