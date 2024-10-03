QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $0.0051

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $3,865.55 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

