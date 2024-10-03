DigiByte (DGB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.02 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $106.05 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,726.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00527223 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009692 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104692 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00030387 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00236421 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00029651 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072906 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,285,485,432 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
