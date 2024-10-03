DigiByte (DGB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.02 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $106.05 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,726.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00527223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00236421 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072906 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,285,485,432 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

