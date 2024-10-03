GateToken Price Reaches $8.41 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. GateToken has a market capitalization of $765.25 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00013848 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,723.82 or 0.99994839 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054079 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,997,120 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,997,097.81269036 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.44201491 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,139,295.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.