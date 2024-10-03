Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.05 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.05 million and $1,341.18 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,282.42 or 0.39986225 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

