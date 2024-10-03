DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.42 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $323.35 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00351443 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5,164,874.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

