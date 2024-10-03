Horizen Price Reaches $7.32 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Horizen has a market cap of $113.48 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.32 or 0.00012056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,499,812 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

