PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, October 4th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 58,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,481. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.57.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.47%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

