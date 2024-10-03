PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Plans Dividend of $0.25

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
PharmChem Trading Down 0.3 %
PCHM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. PharmChem has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75.
PharmChem Company Profile
