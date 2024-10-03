RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 119,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,021. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

