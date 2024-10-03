Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $12.16.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.