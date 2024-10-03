Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $12.16.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
