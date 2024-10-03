Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,922. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
