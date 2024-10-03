Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.52. 2,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.1274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

