Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 1,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

