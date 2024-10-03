Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 264,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 63,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Global X China Consumer ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 140,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

