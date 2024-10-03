Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 10% – Here’s Why

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

