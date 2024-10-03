iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 119,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 239,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.