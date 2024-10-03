RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,350 ($44.81) and last traded at GBX 3,360 ($44.94). 11,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 24,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,430 ($45.88).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($57.52) to GBX 4,150 ($55.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,398.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,457.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a €0.60 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 4,875.00%.

Insider Activity

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Karl Sevelda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,562 ($47.65), for a total transaction of £35,620 ($47,645.80). Insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.