RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,350 ($44.81) and last traded at GBX 3,360 ($44.94). 11,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 24,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,430 ($45.88).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($57.52) to GBX 4,150 ($55.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
RHI Magnesita Stock Performance
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a €0.60 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 4,875.00%.
Insider Activity
In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Karl Sevelda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,562 ($47.65), for a total transaction of £35,620 ($47,645.80). Insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
