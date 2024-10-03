WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $61.69. Approximately 18,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 29,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $823.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

