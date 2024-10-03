iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 154,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 247,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.
