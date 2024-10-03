Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. 157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Beach Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Beach Energy Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

