Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.76. 7,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

