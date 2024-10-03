DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 3,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 200,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

DZS Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. DZS had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.34%. The business had revenue of $31.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DZS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DZS stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DZS Inc. ( NASDAQ:DZSI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of DZS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

