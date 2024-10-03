Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Mesoblast Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Mesoblast Company Profile



Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

